Candidate announced for Labour as top Leeds councillor steps down from role

A senior councillor who is stepping down at May’s all-out local elections has announced who will replace her as the ward’s Labour candidate.

Kirkstall councillor and Leeds City Council deputy leader Lucinda Yeadon said in November that she would bow out after 10 years.

She has now told to residents in the ward’s Labour newsletter that Hannah Bithell, a Guide leader, campaigner and teacher of five years, will be candidate alongside current councillors Fiona Venner and John Illingworth.

Ms Bithell, 30, said: “I’ve always wanted to be in politics, I think civil duty’s really important. I especially want to make things better in Kirkstall for young people. I think currently we do a lot for the young, young kids but much more could be done for the teenage years.”

Ms Bithell lives in the Abbeydales and sits on the Kirkstall Neighbourhood Forum and Inner West Community Committee. She has campaigned for improved green spaces.

In the newsletter, Coun Yeadon said: “I am confident that she will fight for the area tirelessly – with openness, transparency and integrity.”