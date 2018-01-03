Cancer research work by University of Leeds experts moves into vital new phase

A research project that aims to revolutionise the way cancer is treated has taken a significant step forward.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, experts at the University of Leeds and Leeds’s two main hospitals have been studying how so-called ‘microbubbles’ could be used to fight the disease.

Now the Leeds researchers have teamed up with Medicines Discovery Catapult for the next stage of the project.

Operating from laboratories at Alderley Park in Cheshire, Medicines Discovery Catapult is a Government-backed national centre of expertise in the field of drug development.

The three-year collaboration between the teams in Leeds and Cheshire will attempt to establish whether microbubbles – which measure just one thousandth of a millimetre – are a viable method of delivering cancer treatment in humans.

It is hoped that injecting microbubbles filled with drugs into a person’s bloodstream could spare them the harrowing side-effects that normally come with chemotherapy.

A machine developed in Leeds called Horizon can produce a billion microbubbles in the space of a few minutes.

Another machine devised by the Leeds research team uses ultrasound to burst the bubbles remotely in the bloodstream.

The University of Leeds’s Prof Stephen Evans said: “This collaboration will take existing research to the next stage and aims to validate the technology on a range of drug molecules, developing it to a stage suitable for future consideration in humans.”

Dr Peter Simpson, chief scientific officer at Medicines Discovery Catapult, said: “The Medicines Discovery Catapult is here to help translate the best new technology and innovations – like microbubbles – into groundbreaking products.

“Our industry expertise and research rigour mean we’re expertly placed to support world class academic endeavour, in this case with our partners at the University of Leeds.”