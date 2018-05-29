Can you provide a loving home for Harry and Jessica?

Brother and sister Harry and Jessica have a strong bond and love each other’s company.

The siblings, aged six and five, make each other laugh as they play together and are doing well at school.

But the youngsters need a permanent home after being placed in foster care. They are among youngsters having to wait longer for a “forever home” because of problems getting siblings and children aged over four into adoptive homes.

Their situation has led to an appeal by the charity Adoption Matters and the Leeds branch of fostering agency Caritas Care, which is trying to find the youngsters a home in Yorkshire.

A moving video of the youngsters playing together has been released online as part of the appeal.

Susan Swarbrick, head of children’s services at Caritas Care, said: “We’re looking for adopters with a good network of support around them, and ideally two parents.

“Some experience of children either through family, voluntary or professional roles would also be good.”

Harry likes to play games and watch videos on his Kindle. He also loves the outdoors and playing in the garden or at the park, where he enjoys the zip wire.

Jessica loves dressing up and playing with the guitar and piano.

She also loves the outdoors and enjoys the trampoline, riding her bike, kicking the football going to the park and swimming.

The agency said six-year-old Harry has been making “exceptional” progress at a school for children with additional needs, which both youngsters attend, after moving in with his foster parents.

Plans are also in place to move Jessica to a mainstream school. Susan said: “Both children have been placed in a school dedicated to their needs, but both are making amazing progress.

“Jessica likes and enjoys attending school – she is eager to be involved with everything so the move to mainstream school will be a great step for her.”

Latest figures show that 73 per cent of children waiting for adoption in Yorkshire and the Humber are siblings.

Adoption experts say babies and younger children are often placed with an adopted family more quickly than older children and siblings because of a desire to be present for babies’ ‘first moments’, such as learning to walk and talk.

Susan added: “Adopting older children and siblings like Harry and Jessica brings with it a whole new set of firsts, such as their first day at school and learning to ride a bike.

“We’d encourage people looking into adoption to always consider older children as they’ve already started to form a personality and are just looking for a family to love them for who they are.”

Caritas Care said the children need a family that is active and playful, as well as being able to offer a clear routine for the siblings.

Packages of financial and other support would be offered to the children’s future family.

Families who would like to find out more can call 01925 534 118 or email info@bespokefamilyfindingservice.org