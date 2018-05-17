Can you help find these missing people from Leeds and Yorkshire?

Today we call on your help to find these missing people from Leeds and Yorkshire.

We have teamed up with charity Missing People who are dedicated to bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Some missing people you will have heard of, but many more you won’t. For their families, life can feel like a desperate and unbearable struggle as they wait for days or even years.

“That’s why we are here for missing people and their families, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to provide free and confidential support by phone, text or email.”

HELPLINE: IF YOU’RE MISSING, THINKING OF GOING MISSING OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS MISSING, AND YOU WANT TO TALK

Call Freefone: 116 000

Text: 116 000

Email: 116000@missingpeople.org.uk