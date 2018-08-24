Campaigners fighting Stourton park and ride will take it to court they warn

“We will go through the courts if we have to.” That is the defiant message from residents fighting against a 1,100 capacity park and ride in Stourton.

SPARS (Stop the Park and Ride in Stourton) held a public meeting on Thursday to make its voice heard over the proposals for the site off junction 7 of the M621.

Its says there has been a lack of public consultation, the facility is not needed and the heart of a residential community is not the right place for it.

The main concerns are the extra traffic levels it will create and also pollution threats.

Mary Spencer, who lives in Hunslet, chaired the meeting at Woodhouse Hill Community Centre where there was standing room only.

“One of the councillors said this was about trying to find a solution to a city wide problem and was part of the Clean Air Zone,” she said. “Residents already live parallel to the M62, M621 and the M1 as well as another busy road and feel the problem is being moved out of the city to us.”

The SPARS campaign has already drafted in legal support and an environmental specialist reported at the meeting that there should be a comprehensive study of the air quality at Stourton amid concerns the park and ride could lead to “a lethal level of toxins in the air”.

Two petitions circulated earlier this year rapidly gained 3,000 signatures.

Ms Spencer added: “It is not needed and, in our view, there is no valid reason why the park and ride is there. We will pursue look at areas for judicial review, public inquiry and go through the courts if needed.”