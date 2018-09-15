Campaign after Leeds twins’ deaths

THE MOTHER of identical twin daughters who both died from an aggressive childhood cancer is continuing to campaign to raise awareness of the disease in a bid to prevent other families suffering the loss of a child.

Parents Clare and Darren Boitelle of Morley learned on May 5, 2013 – when twins Neve and Belle were just five months old – that both were suffering from infant acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Tragically, Neve died aged just six months old on May 20 2013 and Belle lost her fight for life aged two years and four months in March 2015.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Mrs Boitelle was in Parliament earlier this week to urge MPs to fight for more funding for research and treatment of childhood cancers.

Mrs Boitelle’s MP Andrea Jenkyns (Cons/Morley and Outwood) arranged the drop-in session for MPs.

Mrs Boitelle said: “Five years after losing Neve and three years after losing Belle, the only thing that keeps me going is being able to continue to raise awareness of childhood cancer and make families aware of the symptoms.

“I’m hoping we can move forward and get signs and symptoms cards out to GP surgeries and schools. Early diagnosis really will save lives.”

Miss Jenkyns said: “This event was a huge success with more than 30 MPs dropping in. With their support I am confident that we can continue to raise awareness of the reality of this cruel disease.”

Mrs Boitelle and her family and friends have raised more than £13,000 in three years with a string of charity events in aid of Leeds-based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

Civic buildings in Leeds will be lit gold during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, including Leeds Town Hall and Leeds Civic Hall on September 22 and 30.