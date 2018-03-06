Calls for trampoline parks to be regulated amid concerns over injuries

A higher rate of serious injuries at the country's booming trampoline parks than in private gardens has led to calls for the attractions to be regulated.

Ambulances were called to nearly 1,200 incidents at trampoline parks in England in 2017, while an audit at a major children's hospital found patients were more likely to have suffered a broken bone if injured at a park than at home, the BBC reports.

A voluntary safety standard was launched in 2017 by members of the International Association of Trampoline Parks UK (IATP UK), British Standards and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

However, Dr Catherine Rimmer, paediatric emergency medicine consultant at Sheffield Children's Hospital, told the BBC of concerns over a rise in the number of trampoline parks that are "neither regulated nor abide by basic safety precautions".

Nearly 200 patients were treated at the hospital for trampoline injuries in six months, around 70 of whom had been hurt at parks.

Analysis found 44% of patients at parks had suffered fractures, compared with 36% from home trampolines.

Since August, trampoline parks have had to demonstrate compliance to the voluntary safety standard in on order to join the IATP UK.

Peter Brown, chairman of the IATP UK, told the BBC that the body would not be "averse" to regulation.

"The only way (regulation) would work would be the government setting legislation," he said.

"I can't see them doing that but if they did we would not be averse to that happening."