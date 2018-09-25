Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 shows off its three game modes in new trailer

The full launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a brand new trailer, one that glimpses all three of the game’s playing modes ahead of its October 12 launch.

The new game will be the first in the long-running shooter series that does not feature a traditional single-player campaign, instead offering a Fortnite-rivalling battle royale mode called Blackout alongside its multiplayer and Zombies experiences.

The Blackout last-player-standing mode will take place on the biggest map ever seen in a Call of Duty game, fusing together classic maps and landmarks from the games past into one world where air, land and sea vehicles will be available to players.

It is the first major gaming franchise to offer an alternative to Fortnite - the free-to-play, cross-platform battle royale game that has amassed more than 125 million players over the last year.

Multiplayer in Black Ops 4 has been revamped, with new weaponry and gameplay modes, while the sci-fi and horror-centric Zombies mode has been enhanced from just one experience to three, all of which will be available at launch.

The game is released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on October 12.