Call for oarsmen to sign up for Leeds’ Dragon Boat Race

Hospice bosses have appealed for daredevil oarsmen to take to the lake at Roundhay Park for the annual Dragon Boat Race later this month.

Now in its 11th year, the popular race - in aid of Martin House Hospice - sees teams command a 30ft Chinese dragon boat and battle it out on a 200m course on the park’s Waterloo Lake.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday May 20 and the hospice is now calling on workmates, friends and family to join forces and sign up to compete for the title of Dragon Boat Race champions 2018.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is one of our biggest and most popular events of the year.

“It’s a fantastic day for the teams, who get to compete in at least three races throughout the day and can also register for our tug of war competition.

“We also have a family fun day, with fairground rides, attractions like face painting, and refreshments, so there’s something for everyone.”

Teams are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, and there is a trophy for the best dressed team, along with top team fundraisers, top individual, tug of war winners and race winners.

Teams need ten rowers, plus a drummer to keep time, and it costs £350 to register a team, with a £1,000 sponsorship target. Entry to the tug of war costs £65.

For more information or to book a place, contact events@martinhouse.org.uk or visit the website at www.martinhouse.org.uk/Our-Events/All-Events/Dragon-Boat-Race.