Calendar launched in memory of former Leeds Beckett student Ellen Scott

A mermaid-inspired calendar has been launched to help people with mental health problems in memory of a young mum who took her own life.

Former Leeds Beckett University student Ellen Scott will be remembered with the calendar, which features pictures of ‘mermen’ taken at places she loved during her life.

Inspired by her childhood love of mermaids, the calendar, launched in aid of the charity Mind, includes quotes from the 23-year-old, who had a blog which was read around the world.

Miss Scott, who studied events management, died in June 2017, leaving behind a three-year-old son.

Mum Anna Scott, 50, said: “Ellen said she wanted to dedicate the rest of her life to helping people with mental health problems.

“She was very inspiring. The blog was followed by people all over the world.

“She did have a lot to say. It started off as a blog as part of her university course.

“Then, when she had more and more problems, she would write about it. She would get feedback and be able to help people who said they had similar problems.”

Mermen in the calendar include Ellen’s stepdad Roger Cunliffe and Rev Peter Mullins, Vicar of the family’s local church, St Michael and All Angels, in Howarth.

Locations include the Bronte Parsonage and Berwick-upon-Tweed, where family members are from.

Mrs Scott said: “The idea behind the calendar was that it is a walk through Ellen’s life. It’s the people and places that she loved.”

Following Ellen’s death her family launched a crowdfunding appeal which raised around £6,000 for Mind.

Brother Ashley, 31, also walked Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdonia, raising around £2,000.

Copies of the calendar can be bought via the website www.mermenformind.co.uk