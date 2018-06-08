Calendar girl’s tribute to ‘hero’ Leeds TV colleague Heather

CALENDAR presenter Christine Talbot has paid tribute to her “hero” colleague who rose up the ranks in TV production despite having been born without limbs.

Journalist and producer Heather Clark, from Leeds, who has died aged 57 after suffering from ovarian cancer, was a victim of the 1960s morning sickness drug, Thalidomide.

Heather Clark's Coffee Morning, Heather Clark (Pictured front, centre) with friends and well wishers.

She started work at 19, ending up at Yorkshire Television, now ITV Yorkshire, where she enjoyed a 25-year career.

Paying tribute, Christine Talbot said: “There are few people who we can call real heroes, but Heather Clark was someone and sent them all packing.

“She always said if somebody told her she can’t do something, a button switched on inside her and stated: ‘You just watch me.’

“Her motto was ‘Nothing is impossible’ and she proved that many times, having been born with no limbs – her mother having been one of the pregnant women who took the morning sickness drug Thalidomide during pregnancy.

Talbot added: “Nothing held her back. She travelled the world, thought nothing of going to London to catch a show or see friends on the spur of the moment, and completed a 12,500 foot parachute jump for charity.

“When she gave talks to schoolchildren to raise awareness of Thalidomide and they asked, “Would you like to be normal?”

“Her reply was always the same: “What is normal? Normal is whatever you make it.

“Heather was independent and feisty and determined to overcome any obstacles, but even she admitted that her diagnosis with incurable ovarian cancer 18 months ago was a ‘blip’, as she called her challenges.

“Yet, she took it on with her usual positive, fighting spirit and underwent several gruelling rounds of treatment and chemotherapy to hold the disease at bay.

“While being treated, she began campaigning in the media for the ovarian cancer charity, Ovacome, determined that no other woman should miss the symptoms that evaded her.

“Between hospital visits, she planned a huge charity ball to raise money for the charity – an event which sold out in weeks.

“Heather left her hospital bed a few weeks ago, donned her glad rags to receive the Yorkshire Choice Awards Special Recognition Award.

“She died surrounded by her friends and loved ones.”

Heather Clark is survived by a brother, Howard, nephew Sam, and niece, Georgia.