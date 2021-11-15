Police activity in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of Liverpool, after an explosion at the Liverpool Women's Hospital killed one person and injured another on Sunday. Three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

A man was killed in the explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital after a taxi carrying one passenger pulled up outside just before 11am on Remembrance Sunday, just before the national two minutes' silence was due to start.

The taxi exploded and the passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The male driver was injured and is in hospital in a stable condition.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson said: “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.

“Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.”

She added: “Well, we knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on.”

However, she added it was important not to get drawn into speculation about the incident.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Police North West said three men - aged 29, 26 and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool.

They said they were continuing to keep an open mind about the cause of the blast and were working with Merseyside Police as the investigation continued "at pace".

The security service, MI5, is also assisting.

Armed officers have carried out raids on properties on Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park, and around Sutcliffe Street and Boaler Street in Kensington.

Specialist officers remain outside a house on Rutland Avenue, in an operation police say is linked to the explosion.

Police negotiators are on the scene, a fire crew is on standby, and a number of residents have been evacuated.

A large cordon, guarded by uniformed officers, remains in place.

A police cordon remains in place around Liverpool Women’s Hospital today (Mon Nov 15)

People were being allowed in and out of the hospital but officers could be seen at the entrance to the building.

Police were stopping cars for checks as they entered the car park.

Officers were stationed around the perimeter of the hospital grounds and police tape remained in place.