Busy Bee mum on family life

Have your say

Busy Bees Headingley nursery manager Sarah Cox, 26, lives in Seacroft with husband Jason, 30, who has his own company JC Tiling, and three-year-old daughter Millie Cox. The couple have been together for 10 years and married for seven months.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Consistancy is key and do not show weakness, it takes one second to give in but days/weeks to get the respect back.

What family task takes you the longest? Laundry.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done? My Daughter likes to hide play food in people’s pockets and shoes when they visit.

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? Potty training herself at 16 months! It was incredible, she now takes Spanish lessons and can count to 13 in spanish.

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? “Im sorry Mum, I never knew.”

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? When you are angry you don’t push people, but sometimes you might push but it will be an accident and you just say sorry.

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? Emptying the toy box and walking away.

What’s your favourite family day out? Theme Parks, she loves rides.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? - Visits to the coast.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Having patience 24/7

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? - Tidy up toys, make tea for adults, eat tea, wash pots, then sit down and catch up on TV in silence.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? Lawnswood Arms in Adel. Great for young children.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Family time, all three of us together having fun and making memories.

What is your most treasured memory? The day we brought our daughter home from hospital.

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds? The state of the public parks.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? Chicken nuggets.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? Parks and adventure walks are just as fun as soft play, also free.

One family member’s proudest achievement? My husband running his own business succesfully for three years.

What one item can you not live without? My bed.

What can your children not live without? Teddies.

Child’s favourite book and author? Gruffalo’s Child, Julia Donaldson.