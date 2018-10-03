You won’t believe how much luxury carmaker Aston Martin is valued at

Given that the list price of a brand new entry level Aston Martin is around £120,000, it’s fair to say that James Bond’s choice of motor is reserved usually for the exclusive buyer.

But have you ever wondered how much the actual company is worth as a whole? Well you may well have your answer.

Because Aston Martin has revealed its stock market flotation price and it’s big. Really big.

The luxury carmaker has a valuation of £4.33bn or £19 a share.

The listing will see investors Investindustrial, Adeem Investments, Primewagon and senior management bank more than £1bn between them as the firm floats 25 per cent on the London Stock Exchange.

Despite this James Bond’s carmaker of choice could still miss out on making the FTSE100.

The valuation comes after Aston Martin cut the top end of its initial public offering (IPO) price range earlier this week, meaning the company looks set to be kept out of the FTSE 100.

Aston Martin, which makes cars such as the Vantage and DB11, narrowed the range of its IPO from between £17.50 and £22.50 per share to between £18.50 and £20 per share.

The £4.33bn valuation is down from its previously expected valuation of up to £5.1bn.

If the values of the current FTSE 100 constituents remain broadly the same until the next reshuffle in December, the James Bond carmaker would miss out on a place in the blue chip index.

Chief executive Andy Palmer said: “Today’s listing on the London Stock Exchange represents a historic milestone for Aston Martin Lagonda.

“We are delighted by the positive response we have received from investors across the world and are very pleased to welcome our new shareholders to the register.”

In the first half of the year, Aston Martin reported a pre-tax profit of £20.8m on revenue of £449.9m. Operating profits rose 14 per cent to £106m.

Jasper Lawler, of London Capital Group, said: “The first public listing of a British carmaker in decades has the kind of ‘dinner party’ appeal that few IPOs share. Aston Martin is one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs this year.

“The British carmaker is in rude financial health.

“Foreign demand is on the up with 10 new or refurbished showrooms planned for China alone. Funds from the IPO will aid Aston Martin’s growth prospects, with plans to increase production by opening a second factory in Glamorgan.”