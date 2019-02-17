Yorkshire puddings flushed down toilet block sewer

Have your say

Water bosses have urged people only to put the 'three Ps' down the toilet after a sewage drain was found blocked by Yorkshire puddings.

Workers from Anglian Water found the popular accompaniment to Sunday roasts stuffing a sewer in Ipswich, Suffolk on Friday.

The Yorkshire puddings were found blocking the sewer

The blockage triggered a warning by the firm to only flush the 'three Ps' - poo, pee and toilet paper - down the loo.

Pictures posted on social media show what appear to be several of the baked items clogging up the waterway.

The company tweeted: "Somebody dumped a load of Yorkshire Puddings in an Ipswich sewer.

"Please don't treat sewers as bins, avoid blocked pipes and compost your food waste."

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "We always try to encourage people not to put anything down the toilet apart from the three Ps."