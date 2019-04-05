Yorkshire law firm Addleshaw Goddard to play major role at UCI Road World Championships

A LEEDS-based law firm will be playing a significant role in planning one of the region’s biggest sporting events.

Addleshaw Goddard, the international legal business, has been appointed UCI official supplier of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

The firm’s sports business group will provide legal services to the championships, which are due to take place in Yorkshire in September.

The championships are returning to the UK for the first time since 1982. Spectators are expected to line the streets of Harrogate and the surrounding countryside, with a global TV audience of 250 million tuning in to watch 1,500 of the world’s best cyclists.

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner said: “The 92nd UCI Road World Championships will provide a fantastic showcase for the UK and we are absolutely delighted to be supporting this world-class festival of cycling. It promises to be a truly exceptional event.”

Simon Kamstra, Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds office head, added: “This will be the most inclusive, innovative and inspiring road world championships in the history of the UCI and it would have been inconceivable that a business with our strong Yorkshire roots passed up the opportunity to support it.”

Addleshaw Goddard’s sport business group acts for major sports governing bodies, clubs, sponsors and broadcasters.

Led by James Whittaker, the group also advises on governing body regulations.