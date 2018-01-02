Yorkshire is hub for female technology leaders, says new CEO of Panintelligence

YORKSHIRE is becoming a hub for female leaders in the technology sector, according to the new CEO of a fast-growing software firm.

Zandra Moore, who has taken the helm at Leeds-based Panintelligence, said she had already attracted more than 200 professional women to Lean In Leeds, a network that is helping to support a new generation of female leaders.

Ms Moore said Yorkshire’s reputation as a strong base for healthcare technologies and the quality of life were helping to attract more female technology leaders to the region.

The growing number of technology companies was also leading to more opportunities in Yorkshire, she added.

Ms Moore said: “There is a huge amount of female talent in Leeds in the technology sector. We have 226 women in the Lean In group in Leeds and I want to raise the profile of Leeds as a tech hub for women.

“There is a female leadership community, with networks such as Forward Ladies, Lean In Leeds, SHE Does Digital, and WISE (a campaign for gender balance in science, technology and engineering) bringing women together as a peer support network.”

She said the relatively low cost of living and the rising number of graduate technology programmes were also helping to persuade more women to take on leadership roles in the technology sector. Ms Moore has been promoted to the CEO’s role from her current position as Panintelligence’s sales and marketing director.

Mike Cripps, the founder of Panintelligence, said: “I have long seen Zandra as my natural successor and I am delighted to announce that she has stepped up to CEO.

“Zandra is an innovative thinker and a great communicator who will continue to put our partners and people at the heart of everything we do.”

Panintelligence is a business intelligence and analytics developer which distributes its software through technology partners. The firm competes with US giants like Microsoft, Tableau, and Looker.

Ms Moore added: “In the last three years, we have quadrupled turnover, tripled staff numbers, and grown our partner base from 15 to more than 80 partners.

“We have grown our partners across a range of sectors with significant presence in fintech, education, and healthcare sectors, and our partners include Equiniti, Premfina, ACI, Tribal, RM, Capita, Wellbeing, and Sage.”

Panintelligence, which has a turnover of £1.4m and 25 staff, provides a dashboard which presents data in a series of interactive charts and graphs.

Ms Moore said the company was finding it easier to attract the right staff because the labour market in Leeds has been “upskilled” due to the arrival of a number of major players, such as Sky.

Ms Moore said: “We are finding that a lot of tech companies in the UK want to work with a UK-based company, because people can have a relationship with the business. We are pushing US giants out of the market.”

Panintelligence also plans to run a number of technology-related challenges at Leeds and Bradford Universities.

Zandra Moore is the founder of Lean In Leeds – a network of professional women based in and around the city. The network has been set up to support female leaders of the future through monthly free workshops and co-mentoring programmes.

At weekends, Ms Moore can be found on the football pitch, coaching girls’ football for Clifford Juniors.

Earlier in her career, Ms Moore served as regional chairman of the Institute of Directors’ Young Directors Forum.

She is a graduate of the University of Huddersfield, where she gained first class honours in business studies.