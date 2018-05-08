Yorkshire-based games label Team17 announces plans to float on AIM

Team17 – a global games label, creative partner and developer of independent video games, has this morning announced its intention to float on AIM.

The group has two offices in the UK in Wakefield and Nottingham.

Team17, which is a global games label, has announced its intention to seek admission of its ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, which is expected to take place this month.

In a statement, Team 17 said: “Team17 is a leading video games label and creative partner for independent developers. The group supports both owned first party IP and third party IP – through partnering with indie developers globally – in the development and publishing of games across multiple platforms typically for a fixed revenue share.

“The group focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.”

Debbie Bestwick MBE, the chief executive Officer of Team17, commented: “We have created an immensely powerful base from which to continue to grow our business,supported by a hugely talented team and an ever expanding stable of world class content and partners.

“We firmly believe that an IPO will not only broaden the profile of the business globally but will enable Team17 to continue to capitalise on our position as a leading independent video games label for indie developers, as well as continuing to successfully develop our own IP in house.”