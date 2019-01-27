Worries about the working week start on Sunday, study suggests

Most workers start worrying about the week ahead on Sunday afternoon, mainly dreading the daily commute or unbearable colleagues, a new study suggests.

A survey of 2,000 workers by recruiters Reed indicated that one in five would “remove” a colleague if they could, to improve their enjoyment of a job.

Unfinished tasks also caused anxiety before the start of the working week, while many said working life was improved by flexibility, working from home or having great colleagues.

Mark Rhodes, marketing director at reed.co.uk, said: “For some, planning for the working week ahead can go a long way to improving the feeling of preparedness for Monday morning, but this shouldn’t come at the expense of enjoying the time off you are entitled to.

“Whether it’s colleagues, commutes or unfinished tasks dragging you down, no-one should feel recurring anxiety over returning to work.

“If you find yourself really dreading returning to work on Monday, it may be time to consider a new role.”