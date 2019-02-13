Women take centre stage as Leeds hosts major media conference

A major event taking place in Leeds next month will showcase the work of some of the country’s finest female broadcasters, reporters and writers.

BBC England’s Fierce Women in Media: Leeds conference is being held at the Quarry Hill home of Northern Ballet on Wednesday, March 6.

Organisers hope the free event – which comes ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8 – will encourage more young people to pursue careers in the media industry.

Guest speakers will include Leeds writer Kay Mellor, BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, author and columnist Caroline O’Donoghue and BBC Three documentary makers Ellie Flynn and Annie Price.

The day’s programme will also include a series of TV, digital and tech skills workshops.

A similar event is taking place in Birmingham on March 5.

BBC England director Helen Thomas said: “Fierce Women in Media is providing young people with exclusive access to the women running the media world, so we hope they will get stuck in, ask questions and put them through their paces for what promises to be a fantastic series of events in Birmingham and Leeds.”

For ticket application details, visit the www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/fierce_women_leeds_mar19 web page.