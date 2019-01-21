West Yorkshire student claims Remington hair curlers ripped out her and left bald patches

A student is devastated after she claims her new automatic hair curlers ripped out chunks of her hair -- leaving her with a BALD PATCH.

Chloe Carr, 19, received the Remington Keratin Protect auto curlers as a Christmas present from her grandmother.

According to the website, the device works by "drawing hair into the ceramic curling barrel, gently heating and curling hair, to release healthy looking curls".

But Chloe was left humiliated and in pain after she claims the device failed to release her hair - and pulled out a huge clump on the back of her head.

The mortified teenager was left with a pile of her luscious long hair on her bed, and burst into tears.

The undergraduate from Bradford, West Yorks., said: "I was screaming. It was really painful.

"I was so embarrassed I didn't want to show anybody. I just stayed at home and cried.

"I was quite concerned about it burning my scalp because it was quite hot.

"I turned the temperature down but I could hear it pulling the hair out of my head.

"I didn't want to turn them off because then I couldn't press the error button.

"It's still a bit tender but bearable; it's embarrassing more than anything.

"I just want this to be a warning to others. With the pain and trauma it's caused me, I just don't want it to happen to anyone else."

Chloe, who studies fashion business management at Manchester Metropolitan University, used the curlers for the first time before going out with friends on Friday.

She said: "I went through all the instructions and it said not to use more than 3cm of hair at a time.

"I was trying to do it with that amount, and my hair kept getting caught in it. It was coming up with an 'ER2' error message.

"It said if the error came up, it meant you had too much hair in there, so I started using smaller portions.

"I put my hair into the curler and pressed the button. It got caught again, so I pressed the error button but it didn't let it go but pulled it in tighter.

"It was pulling more hair in from other areas.

"Every time I tried to release the hair or reset the error, the curler would suck up more and more hair leaving the curler pressed directly against my scalp."

After cancelling her night out, she took some painkillers and went to bed.

Chloe contacted Remington to complain about the product, which her grandmother bought from Debenhams for £45 - reduced from £90.

Chloe also wrote about her ordeal on Facebook and said other people commented they had experienced similar problems with the product.

Remington are in the process of "reviewing" Chloe's complaint and are in touch with her following the ordeal.

Sarah Harding, marketing manager at Remington said: "Customer satisfaction and experience is of the utmost importance to us.

"We’re therefore disappointed to hear about Ms Carr’s experience.

"We have been in correspondence with the customer and are reviewing her feedback as a priority.”