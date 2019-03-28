West Yorkshire police is recruiting new detectives - and you don’t have to have any experience

If solving crimes is something you think you’d be good at, then West Yorkshire Police have a rare opportunity for you.

The police force is recruiting for its programme which trains new detectives.

Aimed at “inquisitive team players with an analytical mind”, the post does not require any previous police experience, as the force looks to develop new detectives from scratch.

What you do

The job advert says that new recruits will follow the normal uniform Student Officer training programme for the first six months, during which they will be a Response Officer.

Trainees will then spend time on attachment to Prisoner Handling, CID and Safeguarding and learn detective skills.

After 12 months, they will become a trainee Investigator, working full time as a detective.

West Yorkshire Police said, “It will be intense and will require your full commitment to successfully complete work-based activities and assessments, an exam, a diploma and a two-year probation period at the end of which you will qualify as a Detective Constable.

“A career as a detective is challenging, but for the right person it will be extremely rewarding with no two days being the same.”

The interview process

Applicants will go through a rigorous selection process including an assessment and an interview.

There will also be an exercise specially designed to see if you are suitable for the role of detective, followed by a medical assessment, fitness test and security vetting.

The starting salary is £23,586.

How to apply

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a level 3 qualification within the meaning of Section 3 of the Education and Skills Act 2008 or equivalent.

The closing date for applications is April 8. To apply, visit the West Yorkshire Police website.