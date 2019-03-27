West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are recruiting on-call firefighters in ten towns - here's how to apply

Have you ever thought of becoming a firefighter in West Yorkshire?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are recruiting at 10 West Yorkshire towns - Featherstone, Holmfirth, Ilkley, Meltham, Mirfield, Mytholmroyd, Otley, Silsden, Skelmanthorpe and Slaithwaite.

On-call firefighters are usually required to commit to between 50 hours (minimum) and 120 hours (maximum) per week in order to fulfil the duties of the on-call stations.

Want to find out more about what is involved? Click here

So, do you fit the requirements? This is what they say you will need:

What about location?

You need to live and/or work within one mile of the fire station you wish to work at, or be able to get there within five minutes of receiving an emergency call, travelling at normal road speed.

READ MORE: Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

What age do I need to be to apply?

You need to be 18 years old or over on the start of employment and be eligible to work in the UK.

What about criminal convictions?

A criminal conviction will not necessarily prevent you from being employed by the fire service, but it will depend on the type/relevance of offence.

Will I need a driving licence?

A full UK driving licence is normally required on completion of application.

What about qualifications?

You are required to hold literacy and numeracy Level 2 qualifications. If you do not hold these or cannot provide evidence you will be required to complete an online test.

Do you need a high level of fitness?

Higher-than-average levels of strength, endurance and aerobic fitness are essential.

What about availability?

Be able to maintain contractual hours to provide cover during hours that are specific to the stations requirements.

Still interested? Click here to find out more and apply