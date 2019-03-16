Traders want to put the brakes on plans for a car park on Leeds' outdoor market

Traders have slammed proposals to remove some stalls from the outdoor market to make way for a car park.

Leeds City Council has put forward an application to its own planning authority which will see the removal and relocation of some of the stalls to make way for a car park that will have 42 spaces.

Long-standing stalls will be affected by the proposals, which are part of a drive to increase footfall at the Kirkgate Market and make it more accessible.

Shaun Dolan runs a fruit and veg stall that has been trading in his family on the market for 70 years. He said: "We don’t want to move. we have been moved quite a few times in the last few years. The job is hard enough as it is and we need help.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure that any stalls that need to be removed as part of the redevelopment work are kept to an absolute minimum. Any trader with an outdoor stall affected by the redevelopment will still be able to operate on the outdoor market. We would like to stress, that there are absolutely no plans to move the outdoor market inside.”

Last year all traders at Leeds Kirkgate Market, covered and outdoor, were given rent reductions for six months, after complaining about reduced takings due to the disruption caused by a £14m refurbishment of the Grade I listed building and its services.