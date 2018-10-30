Tracsis secures new contract worth more than £2m

Tracsis plc, which provides software and services for the traffic data and transportation industry, has secured a significant order for data hosting services and software licences with a major rail client.

In a statement, Tracsis said: “The order is predominantly a renewal and extension of existing arrangements, over a two year period with a value in excess of £2m.

“The directors are keen to stress that this win does not change current year financial forecasts but is a further positive step forward in the group’s evolution towards delivering larger technology deals and cementing its position as a valued supplier within the UK rail industry.”