Top firms set to do battle at Ping Pong Fight Club in Leeds

PING Pong bragging rights will be up for grabs later this month when a corporate team building event with a difference returns to Leeds.

Following its successful debut in the city last year, Ping Pong Fight club is coming back to Canal Mills in Leeds for another battle of inter-company rivalry.

Taking place on October 25, Ping Pong Fight Club is being sponsored by Tsingtao, the beer brand.

Fourteen tables will play host to 64 ‘gladiators’ from 16 of the city’s businesses from start-ups to sector leaders, as they battle it out to be crowned Ping Pong Fight Club champions of Leeds.

Last year’s event saw Sky Betting and Gaming win the coveted champions title, scooping the glory ahead of teams from Emmerdale, John Lewis and Brass Agency amongst others.

Organiser and founder of Ping Pong Fight Club, Ade Leigh, said: “Last year’s Ping Pong Fight Club in Leeds was the first to be staged outside of London and it’s great to be bringing it back to the city.

“It’s perfect for the city’s mix of businesses, whether they’re maverick start-ups, energetic creatives or industry-leading professional services firms. The event encourages team-work and is a great networking opportunity.”

Any Leeds businesses interested in entering can do so by registering here: https://pingpongfightclub.co.uk/leeds.