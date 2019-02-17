Top exporters to pass on tips to prepare for post-Brexit world

YORKSHIRE business leaders will meet next month to describe how they are preparing for the post-Brexit world.

Some of the region’s most experienced exporters will pass on tips about how to conduct overseas trade after we leave the EU.

Taking place at The West Park Hotel in Harrogate on March 14, the ‘BrExport’ breakfast round table event will be co-hosted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) and ExportExchange.

Victoria Boldison, network manager at ExportExchange, said: “The event will be a really positive exchange of information and ideas, and we hope to attract new firms to join the ExportExchange network and benefit from the experience of other Yorkshire business people who are getting on with exporting, regardless of the political situation.”

The breakfast discussion will be chaired by IoD ambassador and strategic business mentor Tony Webster of Wayfinder, and will feature a panel of experts including some of the region’s most experienced exporters such as Chris Black of Sound Leisure, Garry Nield of Taylors of Harrogate, and Ian Garner of Practical Solutions Management.

Mr Black, Mr Nield and Mr Garner, who are patrons of the free to join ExportExchange.co.uk network, have all mentored other growing exporters to help boost the region’s trade outside the UK.

The event, which is open to directors of companies throughout the Leeds City Region, will look at the ways in which Yorkshire businesses are dealing with the risks presented by Brexit, with the panel sharing how they plan to continue to grow their overseas presence.

Mr Black said: “After two years of uncertainty and supposition, businesses are still in the dark about the likely impact of us leaving the EU, however, it is vital they continue to drive forward their exports.”

For more information visit the ExportExchange.co.uk website.

The ExportExchange.co.uk initiative was launched in 2017.

The ExportExchange programme is backed by the European Regional Development Fund and is supported by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the Department for International Trade (DIT), and a number of private sector export specialists.