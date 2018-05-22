Tim Stacey to succeed Ian Filby as CEO of DFS

DFS Furniture has announced that Ian Filby will be retiring as CEO after eight years with the group.

He will be succeeded by Tim Stacey, who is currently group chief operating officer. Mr Filby will step down as CEO and from the board of directors on October 31 2018.

In a statement, DFS said: “Tim Stacey will take over as CEO on November 1 2018 following a six month handover period to ensure a smooth transition.

The statement added: “Tim was appointed by the board of directors and the nomination committee who were supported by external advisers. Ian will remain with the group on a part time basis from November 1 2018 until October 31 2019 when he will retire. During that time he will also take on the role of chairman of Sofology, leading the continued integration of Sofology into the broader DFS business.”

Mr Stacey has been with the company since 2011. Prior to DFS, he spent 12 years at Alliance Boots, where he was multi channel director responsible for Boots.com. T

Ian Durant, chairman of DFS Furniture plc said: “Ian has done a superb job over his eight years leading the business, both as a private and public company. On behalf of all of the board I would like to thank him for his unwavering hard work, enthusiasm and commitment for the benefit of our customers, our people and our shareholders. Under Ian’s leadership DFS has strengthened its position as the UK’s leading upholstery retailer, broadened its customer appeal through brand acquisitions and partnerships, and created excellent prospects for long-term growth.

“Following a rigorous internal and external selection process, we are delighted to appoint Tim to the role of CEO. Tim joined DFS in 2011 and his wealth of experience in the retail sector and his great contribution to the success of DFS as group COO for the past three years, make Tim an excellent appointment for the business. I look forward to working with Tim in this new role.”

Mr Filby commented: “It has been an immense privilege to lead DFS as CEO and I am proud to have worked with such a talented and inspirational team as the business has progressed and invested for the future, to develop from being a great British business towards being world-class. Tim’s track-record as COO puts him in great stead to lead the broader management team, as the company continues to advance and further build on its market-leading position and proven growth levers.”

Mr Stacey said: “I am excited and feel hugely honoured to be taking on the position of CEO at DFS. I’m really looking forward to developing our fantastic people and building our business together in the future. As COO, I have hugely enjoyed working with Ian and every single member of the DFS family to further establish our position as the clear market leader and I’m confident that we have many exciting opportunities to drive our business forward.”