This is what you can expect to earn in Leeds for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Leeds?
Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
1. Administrator
The average annual salary for an Administrator in Leeds is 27,001 - compared to a national average of 28,100 (Source: adzuna)
2. Project Manager
The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Leeds is 42,807 - compared to a national average of 47,398 (Source: adzuna)
3. Receptionist
The average annual salary for a receptionist in Leeds is 20,417 - compared to a national average of 22,391 (Source: adzuna)
4. Business Development Manager
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Leeds is 35,786 - compared to a national average of 38,375 (Source: adzuna)
