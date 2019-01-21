This is what you can expect to earn in Leeds for the most popular jobs

These are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive

Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Leeds is 27,001 - compared to a national average of 28,100 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Leeds is 42,807 - compared to a national average of 47,398 (Source: adzuna)

2. Project Manager

The average annual salary for a receptionist in Leeds is 20,417 - compared to a national average of 22,391 (Source: adzuna)

3. Receptionist

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Leeds is 35,786 - compared to a national average of 38,375 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager

