These are the benefits dates for Easter 2019 - when child benefit, ESA, tax credits, PIP and more will be paid

The Easter payment schedules for benefits and tax credits have been listed by the government.

Those due to get their money on bank holidays during the Easter period will instead be paid earlier, according to dates set by the Government.

Attendance Allowance, State Pension, Carer’s Allowance, Child Benefit, Disability Living Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Pension Credit, Personal Independence Payment are all due to be paid a little earlier when they land on a Bank Holiday.

When your payment is due – When you’ll be paid (except Universal Credit)

This is what Gov.uk says:

Child Benefit

Due 22 April 2019

Paid: 18 April

Due 6 May 2019

Paid: 3 May

Due: 27 May 2019

Paid: 24 May

Due: 26 August 2019

Paid: 23 August

ESA:

Due: April 18-22

Paid: April 18

Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA):

Due: April 18-22

Paid: April 18

Universal Credit

Due: April 18-22

Paid: April 18

Tax Credits

Due: April 22

Paid: April 18