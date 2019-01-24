These are the Aldi job vacancies where you can get more than the 'real living wage' in Leeds

Have your say

Aldi has increased its hourly rates of pay for staff after breaking the £12bn sales barrier for the first time, and there are job openings right here in Leeds.

Last year Aldi reported record earnings in the UK and Ireland against a increasingly fragile retail sector.

It also enjoyed a strong Christmas.

The German discounter has again touted itself as the UK’s best-paying supermarket after it increased wages for all employees.

The company said all store assistants will from February earn £9.10 per hour outside the M25, and £10.55 in London.

Interestingly, Aldi said all workers are paid the same flat rate, however old they are

Employees previously earned £8.85 per hour and £10.20 per hour respectively.

Where are there jobs available in Leeds?

There a number of stores with store assistant vacancies in Leeds, including Wortley and Chapel Allterton.

Here's the full list of stores with vacancies:

Regent Street

Holbeck

Chapel Allerton

Meanwood

Evanston Avenue

Wortley

Middleton Park Rd,

Bramley

Seacroft

There also management position available at some stores. You can find more information on the vacancies here.

What is the 'real living wage'?

Regionally, Aldi’s pay exceeds the UK’s “real living wage”, which is encouraged by the Living Wage Foundation and is more than the Government’s statutory boundaries.

Many feel the Government’s rates are too low.

In London, the supermarket’s new £10.55 wage matches the charity’s voluntary minimum.

Aldi also said that store managers start on £44,890, which is almost £20,000 more than a junior doctor’s starting salary, and more than double that of a police officer beginning their career.

While Aldi’s rates of pay are notable, it’s worth pointing out that the company employs fewer members of staff per store than traditional supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

Aldi has around 40 members of staff in each shop, while rivals require far more – usually more than double.

The budget chain is able to make do with fewer workers thanks to its more efficient operating system – shelves don’t need stacking because food products are put up still in boxes, for example, and checkouts run quicker as customers bag their own groceries.

There are numerous other cost-saving mechanisms.

Tesco launched its discount spin-off Jack’s based on a similar model touting speed and simplicity.

Jack’s also functions with fewer team members than classic Tesco branches.

Staff pay at Jack’s is £9 per hour – 10p less than Aldi.

A version of this story first appeared in our sister website, inews.co.uk.

