Fire

These are 9 jobs up for grabs with Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service right now

If you’re looking for a change in direction career-wise or want to move into a different role within the fire service, then Yorkshire has a wide variety of jobs currently on offer.

These are 9 of the best jobs within the fire service sector in Yorkshire right now.

The post is conditioned to the day duties duty system, in accordance with the Scheme of Conditions of Service. Salary: 34,583 development rate - 37,854 competent rate. Closing date: 28/03/2019. bit.ly/2Cwr6Jp

1. Watch Manager B - Direct Trainer - North Yorkshire

Applications are invited for the post of Crew Manager based in Skipton. The post is conditioned to the Retained Duty System (RDS), in accordance with the Scheme of Conditions of Service. bit.ly/2FcORHP

2. On-Call / RDS Crew Manager - Skipton, North Yorkshire

Retained firefighters respond to emergencies when their pager alerts them, so must work and/or live within approximately four minutes travel time from the fire station. bit.ly/2UBEwul

3. Retained (On Call) firefighter - North Yorkshire

You will have the opportunity to work across West Yorkshire to carry out the inspection, repair and maintenance of the Fire & Rescues fleet of vehicles and associated operational equipment. bit.ly/2T4tOeo

4. Automotive Technician - West Yorkshire

