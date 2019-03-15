These are 9 jobs up for grabs with Yorkshire’s Fire and Rescue Service right now
If you’re looking for a change in direction career-wise or want to move into a different role within the fire service, then Yorkshire has a wide variety of jobs currently on offer.
These are 9 of the best jobs within the fire service sector in Yorkshire right now.
1. Watch Manager B - Direct Trainer - North Yorkshire
The post is conditioned to the day duties duty system, in accordance with the Scheme of Conditions of Service. Salary: 34,583 development rate - 37,854 competent rate. Closing date: 28/03/2019. bit.ly/2Cwr6Jp
2. On-Call / RDS Crew Manager - Skipton, North Yorkshire
Applications are invited for the post of Crew Manager based in Skipton. The post is conditioned to the Retained Duty System (RDS), in accordance with the Scheme of Conditions of Service. bit.ly/2FcORHP
You will have the opportunity to work across West Yorkshire to carry out the inspection, repair and maintenance of the Fire & Rescues fleet of vehicles and associated operational equipment. bit.ly/2T4tOeo