These are 11 of the best jobs on offer at Leeds Bradford airport right now
Leeds Bradford airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.
These are 11 of the best jobs currently being advertised at Leeds Bradford airport right now.
1. Creative Designer
Reporting to the Ecommerce Manager, you will craft creative content for the airports marketing communications channels. Closing date: Monday 11 March 2019. https://bit.ly/2NHdHT0
Applicants should be flexible and available for shift work, which includes early morning start times, on a roster pattern to suit the needs of the business. 8,573.38 per annum - 21 hours per week. https://bit.ly/2NHdHT0
It is essential that you have experience of a customer facing role, ideally within a similar role, and possess excellent communication skills. A flexible approach is also essential. https://bit.ly/2NHdHT0