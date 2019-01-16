The ten Leeds City Council jobs you can apply for today

Suffering a bout of the January blues? Fancy a career change?

Here are ten jobs which you can apply for today:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Whingate Primary School is seeking to appoint a motivated, reliable and hardworking Administrative Assistant to work in its busy school office under the direction of the School Business Manager.

Salary: £18,672 (pro rata where applicable)

Closing date: February 1, 4pm

RECEPTIONIST/ADMINISTRATOR

Part time role at Temple Moor High School

Salary: £17,391-£18,672

Closing date: January 23, 12pm

ASSISTANT REGISTRAR

Leeds Museums and Galleries are looking to appoint an Assistant Registrar to assist in the delivery of high quality and accessible collections management and registration.

Salary: £23,866-£25,463

Closing date: January 27, 11.30pm

KEEPER - LEEDS INDUSTRIAL MUSEUM AND THWAITES MILL

Leeds Museums and Galleries are keen to find a Keeper of Leeds Industrial Museum and Thwaite Mills, the council’s two listed industrial heritage sites.

Salary: £29,909-£32,233

Closing date:

CATERING TEAM LEADER

The council are looking for an enthusiastic Catering Team Leader to take forward the catering provision across Catering Leeds. A varied and interesting role which involves working closely with school staff at Bankside Primary and catering staff and liaising with parents and children regularly.

Salary: £17,391-£18,672 pro rata

Closing date: January 24, 11.30pm

NURSERY ASSISTANT

Little Owls Nurseries are offering a number of Nursery Assistant positions across Leeds including Little London and Hunslet. The posts require a minimum level 2, full and relevant childcare qualification

Salary: £17,391 - £18,672 pro rata

Closing date: January 25, 11.30pm

NON-LGV DRIVER

Can you help Leeds City Council make a good impression? They need staff who are forward thinking and passionate about keeping the city clean and welcoming to the many visitors, residents and businesses alike.

Salary: £17,391 to £18,672

Closing date: January 25, 11.30pm

SENIOR HIGHWAYS DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER

Council chiefs are seeking to appoint an experienced highways engineer or transport planner with an understanding of reviewing transport assessments and of using transport modelling packages.

Salary: £37,107-£39,961

Closing date: February 7, 11.30pm

ROADWORKER

They are looking for an experienced reliable and enthusiastic Roadworker to assist in the construction and maintenance of the public highway within Leeds City Council Highways Services Department.

Salary: £17,391-£18,672

Closing date: January 22, 11.30pm

GOLF SHOP ASSISTANT

Roundhay Golf course has a vacancy for a shop assistant/general worker

Salary: £16,881

Closing date: January 25, 11.30pm

