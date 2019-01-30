The nine up and coming Leeds property hotspots for 2019
These towns and villages have been identified as up and coming property hotspots for 2019.
They have each been recommended by Leeds estate agent Mark Manning, MD of Manning Stainton, as being ones to watch:
1. Crossgates
Crossgates has lots of new offerings popping up on the high street and the arrival of The Springs retail destination in Thorpe Park is also a big win for the area."
other
2. Garforth
"Garforth saw the arrival of a Costa coffee recently and with other trendy shops and eateries opening up this thriving suburb looks set to develop further."
other
3. Oakwood
"The changes to its high street are more recent than Meanwoods so I think well see bigger price rises in Oakwood over the next few years. Its an area that definitely has more to give.
other
4. Pudsey
"Pudsey has a great community feel matched by a bustling high street with lots to do day and night."
other
View more