The 15 Leeds City Council jobs you can apply for today

ADMINSTRATION ASSISTANT X 2
An opportunity to come and be part of a busy team tasked with raising and collecting income for the Council. The job is currently based at Hough Top Court in Swinnow, Pudsey.
Salary: £18,870 - £20,541
Closing date: 30 January 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
WELLBEING WORKER
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a temporary (12 months) Wellbeing Worker working within the Shared Lives Service, based at Tribeca House, Leeds 7.
Salary: £21,074 - £23,111
Closing date: 28 January 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
IT APPRENTICE
TheE Digital Information Service is looking to recruit an Apprentice to work in their busy IT Service Centre.
Salary: £16,881
Closing date: 31 March, 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
CHEF/MANAGER
In this role at Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, you’ll be expected to lead, manage and maintain a first class service.
Salary: £21,074 - £23,111
Closing date: 30 January, 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
NURSERY OFFICER
This post is for Little Owls Kentmere 37 hours per week (all year round). You may also request to be considered for other posts as they arise.
The job involves being responsible for ensuring that the day to day provision in their assigned room is of good quality.
Salary: £18,870 - £20,541
Closing date: 6 February, 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH OFFICER
Salary: £31,401 - £34,106
Closing date: 21 February 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
GRADUATE/ASSISTANT ENGINEER
The successful candidate will support their senior colleagues in the delivery of traffic signal design, UTMC system development and data analysis as well as supervising junior colleagues.
Salary: £23,866 - £30,756
Closing date: 6 February, 2019 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
SEASONAL GARDENING LABOURERS
25 posts for up to 6 months
Seasonal staff are required for up to six months, commencing April 2019, to undertake gardening and manual labouring duties in the City’s parks and open spaces.
Salary: £16,881.26
Closing date: 7 February, 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here for more details
SOCIAL WORKER
The council says it is determined that all children in Leeds enjoy good outcomes and its commitment to become a ‘Child Friendly’ City has placed children at the heart of all it does and brought the whole city together behind that ambition. Do you want to be part of that journey?
Salary: £26,470 - £32,233 (pro rata)
Closing date: 30th September, 2019
Interested? Click here for more details
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES COACH
The councuil is looking for a highly motivated person with experience instructing outdoor activities to join a team of Instructors at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. The instructor will deliver a wide ranging activity programme and help promote and develop its service.
Salary: £21,074 to £23,111
Closing date: 6 February 2019, 11.30pm
Interested? Click here more details
TEACHING ASSISTANTS
Fancy being a teaching assistant as a school in Leeds?
20 are up for grabs.
Inteested? Click here for more details