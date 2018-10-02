Ten things you may not have known about: David Paynter

Back in 2017, David Paynter decided to launch his own range of cricket shoes having played the game himself. The Leeds-based Payntr brand maybe making a name for itself among professional cricketers but here’s ten things that you may not have known about David:

1 - David Paynter is the great-grandson of Ashes winning cricket legend Eddie Paynter. Eddie Paynter famously came off his sick to help England win the infamous bodyline series.

Cricketing legacy: Eddie Paynter striding out to bat. *Collection of Eddie Paynter*

2 - Cricket runs in the family. He himself turned out for the Yorkshire academy and played for Worcestershire’s second team. He then moved to Northants where he made occasional appearances for the first team.

3 - He named his son after Bob Marley and his daughter after Florence Welch, of Florence + the Machine fame.

4 - He once helped carry Darren Gough’s England coffin (that’s a carry case for cricket gear not an actual coffin) before the fast bowler went on to play for the national side.

5 - David Paynter has friends in high places. The former cricketer attracted the attention of former World Cup winning captain of India, where the sport is a religion, MS Dhoni. The Indian wicket keeper asked for a pair of Payntr shoes to be ferried down to the Oval in London before a match last year.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine. Pic: Alan D West/PA Wire

6 - That led to Payntr signing a joint venture deal with MS Dhoni’s brand Seven. Opening the business up to a market with a population of 1.3bn.

7 - Running a business is a “million miles” more tougher than playing cricket David says. He does have help though with his father Mark and other families rallying around him.

8 - Speaking of friends in high places, he managed to convince former Ashes winning England captain Michael Vaughan to come on board as a shareholder. Michael Vaughan said the brand looked “cool” and his son introduced him to Payntr.

9 - David Paynter wants to turn his business into the number one cricket shoe brand in the world. An aim which he believed is very “doable”.

Michael Vaughan has signed up as a shareholder. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

10 - He and his father are also great advocates of introducing the game of cricket to young children in poverty stricken parts of the world. Payntr asks for shoes with minor design imperfections, that would normally be destroyed by the manufacturer, to still be sent to them so that they can be passed on to young children in poorer parts of the world.

