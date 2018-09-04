Team17 launches its 100th game

Video games developer Team17 has launched its 100th game, Planet Alpha, which is billed as an atmospheric platform adventure game with a unique art style that takes place in a living alien world.

Players complete creative puzzles using stealth mechanics to reach the next stage of the game.

Wakefield-based Team17 said Planet Alpha was recently on show at Gamescom, one of Europe’s biggest trade fairs for interactive games and entertainment, and will be available for purchase on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Debbie Bestwick MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Team17, commented: “Our 100th game marks an incredible milestone for Team17, having started life as an indie publisher in 1990. The release of PLANET ALPHA 100 games later demonstrates how we bring our unique expertise, perspective, values and experience to working with independent developers.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to bring the next 100 games to market.”