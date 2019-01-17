Tasty Tingley chippy up for grabs

A much-loved fish and chip shop at the heart of a Leeds community for more than 80 years is searching for a new owner.

Syke Fish & Chips has been serving Tingley families for generations, and is known for its quality food and warm welcome.

The fish and chip shops prime location and loyal customers meant the business almost runs itself.

Now owners Jeremy and Caroline Spillane are set to step aside – and give someone new the chance to take the shop into a new era.

The couple have run Syke Fish & Chips in Syke Road- formerly Roy’s - for over five years.

However there has been a ‘chippy’ at the site – on the busy junction with Dewsbury Road – since 1936. A popular feature of Syke’s are old photographs on the walls which show how the area has evolved over the decades.

Since taking over, the popular husband and wife team has extended the shop to offer a seating area, and upgraded décor and backroom facilities to ensure that – despite its grand age – the shop is bang up to date.

Billy Pearce, award winning actor and comedian, at the official opening of the new extension to the chip shop.

Meanwhile the food has had the ‘thumbs up’ from television chef James Martin. According to Caroline, he sampled Syke’s fish and chips when he was filming a programme, and liked it so much he had seconds!

Caroline said the decision to move on means the couple can be closer to her elderly father. “We’ve really enjoyed being here and we’ll miss it, but family has to come first,” she said.

“We’ve met lovely customers and have so many who keep coming back time and again, it’s been really nice getting to know them.”

While Caroline worked in catering at a golf club prior to taking on the shop, her husband’s background was in engineering – and neither had experience of running their own business.

And with a three-bedroom house attached to the shop, there wasn’t even any need to commute to work.

“The shop was originally built in the aftermath of the First World War, when the council was building a lot of houses in the area,” explained Caroline. “They also built facilities such as shops and a pub – and fish and chip shops.

“At one point there were three fish and chip shops on our road – but this is the only one left.

“We have many elderly customers who have been coming here since they were children,” she added. “There’s a lovely sense of satisfaction in serving them.”

The shop has a newly-built storeroom, three pan frying range and a preparation kitchen plus the café-style seating and additional facilities, including a car park.

While next door there is the comfortable family home and garden.

According to business sales specialists Ernest Wilson, the shop’s current healthy turnover could be dramatically boosted by a new owner keen to expand opening hours.

“The location close to a busy junction is ideal – there are over 14,000 vehicles passing daily, plus it’s a densely populated residential area with plenty of industry and schools around,” said a spokesman.

Sykes Fish & Chips is on the market for £375,000, and is being sold through Leeds-based agents Ernest Wilson, who have more than 60 years’ experience of helping clients buy and sell businesses.

To find out more, visit www.ernest-wilson.co.uk or call 0113 238 2900.