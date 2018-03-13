Surgical Innovations reports ‘strong’ full year results

Have your say

KEYHOLE SURGERY instruments maker Surgical Innovations Group today said it had delivered “strong” financial results during 2017.

Full year revenues rose by 44 per cent to £8.75m during a period when the firm completed the “transformational” acquisition of Elemental Healthcare, an NHS medical products supplier.

The executive chairman, of Leeds-based Surgical Innovations, Nigel Rogers, said: “I am pleased to report that Surgical Innovations Group plc has again delivered strong financial results.

“The integration of Elemental Healthcare into the group has now been fully implemented, with all commercial and marketing activity coming under the new operation.”

Over the period, the company’s overseas distribution relationships were strengthened.

UK distribution agreements were also extended and supplemented by new lines during 2017, the company said.