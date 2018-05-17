Strong Easter sales boost Asda

Asda has reported a better than expected sales increase in the first three months of 2018, boosted by the timing of Easter.

Leeds-based Asda, which is the target of a proposed ​£7.3bn takeover by Sainsbury’s, said like-for-like sales jumped 3.4 per cent in the first quarter, its fourth consecutive ​increase in sales.

Adjusting for Easter, which fell within the first quarter of 2018, like-for-like sales grew 1.0 per cent. This was double the 0.5 per cent increase seen in the last three months of 2017.

Dewsbury-born Roger Burnley, who took the helm as Asda’s president and CEO in January, said: “Our Q1 performance – even when adjusted for increased sales from an early Easter – represents genuine momentum with four consecutive quarters of growth.

"During the first three months of the year, we have continued to invest sensibly where it matters most to our customers with lower prices, innovation in our own brand and further improving their shopping experience whether in store or online."

Mr Burnley, who is the first Yorkshireman to take the helm at Asda in over 30 years, said Asda has stepped up its commitment to everyday low prices with the launch of 'Rolled Back Staying Back' which now extends to 667 lines that customers buy the most. It has also launched 216 new own brand products including 29 'free from', a range which is increasingly important to its customers.

It attracted 246,000 new customers to its stores in the quarter. Online sales rose 8.3 per cent.

“Whilst we are not complacent, we are positive about our growing momentum and excited by the opportunity that our proposed merger with Sainsbury’s offers to accelerate our successful strategy and go further, faster," he added.

Parent company Walmart's president and CEO, Doug McMillon said: “Recently, we took some strategic actions to further position our portfolio for long-term growth.

"We were pleased with the response of our colleagues in the UK following our announcement of the proposed merger of Asda with Sainsbury's. We believe this proposed combination is good for customers and colleagues as well as shareholders.

"In the UK, we saw sequential improvement in the business as comp sales increased for the fourth consecutive quarter. We continue to remain focused on improving the customer experience in our stores and providing value for customers by investing in lower prices.”