Sponsored column - Leeds University Business School will provide a clear route through moral maze

By Vince Dispenza, Director, Executive MBA programme, Leeds University Business School

The days when company bosses were expected to exclusively prioritise profits are gone. It’s now widely accepted and expected that we should not ignore problems of wealth inequality, climate change and social justice, and we should not promote a short-term, profit-driven culture.

This means that bosses are expected to do the right thing as well as doing things right – and they know that a chorus of public disapproval awaits if they are seen to not take responsible management seriously.

This change – in which companies have to know and address the impact that they have on society and the environment – has been reflected in teaching in UK business schools, particularly on MBA programmes.

MBA students have always recognised the need to learn about finance, operations, marketing, strategy and HR, but they now expect to know more about sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and responsible leadership. This is echoed by the growing emphasis that accreditation bodies such as the Association of MBAs (AMBA) place on these areas.

At Leeds University Business School (LUBS), we have refined how we teach responsible leadership.

Our executive students are required to work with local Third Sector organisations to help them with a current strategic challenge they are facing. In the past our students have consulted in organisations such as Northern Ballet, St Gemma’s Hospice and St. George’s Crypt. Our students learn a great deal from this and it develops a deeper appreciation of the stakeholder perspective of organisations rather than a simple shareholder perspective. Our students are also currently working with a large global organisation in the medical sector to develop a sustainability strategy for its UK division.

Through studying on the EMBA programme, our graduates learn to become more efficient managers after acquiring practical learning to apply in the workplace. The training in responsible leadership means that they are also better equipped to manage some of the personal and professional moral dilemmas of managing in increasingly complex environments.

Our EMBA students are taught by fantastic academic staff, who are producing world-class, relevant research and helping to shape new practice and thinking in business, economics and management. Feeding off the enthusiasm and ideas of other bright, hard-working people, students learn from expert coaches and mentors, some of whom who have held senior positions in blue chip companies. This is no walk in the park: EMBA students typically combine work with their studies, so teaching delivered in intensive blocks every seven or eight weeks. But the EMBA is achievable if you are focused and motivated.