Shadow Brexit Secretary to outline his vision for post-Brexit Britain at Fastest 50 awards

SIR Keir Starmer, the Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, will outline his vision for the post-Brexit world when he meets Yorkshire business leaders at a major corporate event on Friday.

He will be the guest speaker at the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 Awards 2018, which celebrate the fast growing firms that make Yorkshire the best place in Britain to run a business.

The invitation-only event will be held at Aspire in Leeds.

Sir Keir, a human rights barrister, who is the Labour Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, will deliver the keynote speech at this year’s event, which is organised by the law firm Ward Hadaway and supported by The Yorkshire Post.

Sir Keir said: “I’m delighted to have been invited to give the keynote speech at the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 Awards for 2018, which celebrate the success of businesses across the region. Leeds is a place that is close to my heart. I travel across Yorkshire regularly and I am well aware of the pressures facing the region.”

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post deputy business editor, who will also speak at the awards, said: “We are delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to speak at these prestigious awards. The awards celebrate and honour the region’s fastest growing firms to stimulate debate and economic growth.

Mr Wright added: “The Yorkshire Post has worked in partnership with Ward Hadaway to promote the Fastest 50 awards since they were established in 2011.

“They have grown in popularity each year and act as a sounding board for the region’s business community.”

A supplement about the awards will be published in The Yorkshire Post next Tuesday.