Selby bridal shop owners say ‘I do’ to moving on

Popular bridalwear shop Forevermore is now on the market.

As wedding dress specialists, husband and wife team Andrew and Lynda Hatton have had a unique insight into bridal preparations and the biggest decision of them all – what dress to choose.

Now, after 15 years of helping to make bride’s dreams come true, they are set to create their own ‘happily ever after’ ending, and passing their thriving Selby bridalwear business on to new owners.

“Down the years we’ve had some lovely experiences with brides who have come in to choose their dress,” said Lynda.

“On one occasion, the bride was getting married after living with her partner for 28 years. He suddenly proposed out of the blue one Christmas.

“Another time a 70 plus ‘mature lady’ came to buy a wedding dress. She was extremely elegant and mentioned she was a widow and was getting married again.

“She bought a very, elegant and stylish wedding gown and all the accessories and she looked stunning”.

“Then there was a lovely time when a bride told us she was remarrying the same man she had divorced a few years’ earlier. She even brought both sides of the two families along to help choose her dress!”

According to Andrew, being able to guide brides through one of the biggest decisions of their wedding day is a special role which brings huge satisfaction.

“We built up the business to be a very personal style of shop which we run at present on a part time basis around 1 to 2 days a week.

“We wanted to give bride’s personal space to choose their dress, so we opted to open by appointment only. Because we’re a little out of town, they can park right outside and stay for as long as they like, so they are not making any stressed decisions.

“The space is like a living room, they come in, browse the dresses, have a cup of tea, try them on and it’s very relaxed.”

Forevermore, which specialises in international designers which are often not found elsewhere in Yorkshire, is currently located in Brackenholme, close enough to the hustle and bustle in the town of Selby to make it easy to reach and providing easy free parking in a relaxed environment.

The new owners could opt to continue in the current rural location benefitting from the attractive and spacious showroom area and changing facilities, or relocate the business with its stock of around 80 stunning wedding dresses, mother-of-the-bride outfits, special occasion wear dresses, stunning accessories, and all associated equipment etc. to an entirely new location of their choice.

According to Andrew there is a great opportunity to boost the current £35,000 turnover per annum, should the new owners opt to switch from the current ‘on demand’ part-time operation to a full-time retail outlet.

Forevermore is currently on the market for £9950 with the option of stock valued at between £30,000 to £35,000.

Find out more about it, arrange a viewing or browse other businesses across the UK by visiting https://www.ernest-wilson.co.uk/Business-Details/581710