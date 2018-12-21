Santa and stars bear gifts

Have your say

Emmerdale and Yorkshire County Cricket Club stars are helping to make it a Christmas to remember for children at Martin House Children’s Hospice in Boston Spa.

Multiflight provided a Dauphin helicopter from its fleet of VIP charter helicopters to fly Santa in with presents, with help from Emmerdale actress Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays Harriet Finch and cricket stars Steven Patterson and Matthew Fisher, who all arrived bearing gifts, after a surprise landing in a nearby field.

Edie Trutch, aged 10, a pupil at Collingham Primary School, and two of Yorkshire cricketers Matthew Fisher, (left), and Steven Patterson, (centre), next to Multiflight pilot Jon Everitt.

They were met by delighted children, parents, family members and hospice staff.

Infoserve, an online marketing company based in Leeds and Darlington, provided the festive gifts.