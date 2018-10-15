Sacha Romanovitch to step down as Grant Thornton’s UK CEO

Sacha Romanovitch is to step down as UK CEO of Grant Thornton, it was announced today.

Grant Thornton said that Ms Romanovitch, in consultation with the board, had decided not to stand for re-election for a second term and is to step down following the identification of a successor.

A new CEO will be appointed before the end of 2018 following an election process in accordance with the firm’s membership agreement.

Ms Romanovitch, CEO of Grant Thornton UK LLP said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to lead this firm. I am proud of what we have achieved in the market, with our people and with our clients, breaking the mould in so many ways. We have attracted so many talented people and great clients to our firm due to our purpose and what we stand for.

“As we enter the next phase of our plans, following discussions with Grant Thornton’s board, we have agreed that the time is right for a new CEO to take the firm forward. I will be working to support a smooth transition to our next CEO, focusing on continuing to deliver sustainable value for our clients through our diverse and talented team.”

Ed Warner, Chair of the Partnership Oversight Board at Grant Thornton UK LLP commented: “In Sacha’s four years leading Grant Thornton her focus has enabled the firm to establish a distinctive position in the market. She has been an inspiring CEO attracting great people to our firm and what we stand for. Crucially, Sacha has established a platform which will drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

“Following discussions with Sacha, the board has agreed that a new CEO is the logical next step to create long term sustainable profits for the firm. We are grateful for the innovative and inspiring work Sacha has done and will work with her to support the newly elected CEO and ensure a smooth transition.”