Royal Mail to open Christmas post centre in Yorkshire with hundreds of new jobs

Royal Mail is to open six temporary parcel centres to help deal with Christmas deliveries including one in Wakefield.

The centres - in Atherstone, Warwickshire; Bathgate, West Lothian; Cardiff; Skelmersdale, Lancashire; Wakefield, West Yorkshire; and Greenford, west London - will be staffed by 2,700 temporary seasonal workers.

They will open from mid-November and will help deal with the tens of millions of parcels sent during the festive period.

Royal Mail handled almost 150 million parcels last Christmas.

New Christmas jobs

The approximate number of people Royal Mail is recruiting at each parcel sort centre are:

Atherstone - 550

Bathgate – 250

Cardiff - 120

Greenford – 640

Skelmersdale - 600

Wakefield - 500