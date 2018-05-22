Renew says work on Palace of Westminster is progressing well

Engineering services group Renew Holdings ​said its work on ​​the ​​cast iron roof restoration​ a​t the Palace of Westminster is progressing well.

The Leeds-based firm is also working on the Courtyard​ ​Conservation Framework​ as part of a significant renovation programme at the Houses of Parliament​. The update accompanied interim results for the six months ended March 31 2018 which are in line with management expectations.

Over the period, Renew’s engineering services revenue was £221.8m, compared with £226.6m in the same period last year.

David Forbes, chairman of Renew Holdings, said: “This period has seen Renew deliver another set of interim results in line with management expectations. The group’s strategy remains to develop its engineering services business both organically and through selective acquisitions which was demonstrated by the post period end acquisition of QTS, positioning the group to continue to generate shareholder value.”