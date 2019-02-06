Q5 chooses Leeds for Northern UK office

International consulting firm Q5 has chosen Leeds for the location of its Northern UK office.

UK headquartered Q5, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Melbourne.

The Yorkshire Post understands the hub building will be based on Aire Street in Leeds city centre.

Iain Anstess, Managing Director of the Leeds office, will lead, develop and grow business in Leeds and the surrounding area.

Q5’s Leeds business will focus on providing organisation design and development support to its list of clients in the north of England.

A spokesperson said: “Establishing a full-time presence in Leeds will allow Q5 to meet an increasing demand from clients for help with organisation change projects.”

Olly Purnell, Q5’s Managing Partner, said: “We are celebrating our 10th year of trading and further expanding the Q5 network. Over the past 10 years, we have enjoyed working on projects in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool.

“We are always looking for better ways to serve our clients and hope that through our new Leeds office we can combine both our global and local expertise to best support our clients in the region.”

Commenting on Q5’s establishment of an office in Leeds, Roger Marsh, chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “I’m delighted the LEP Trade and Investment team were able to support Q5 in their location search, following an initial meeting at the Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong. I look forward to seeing the company grow at its new Leeds City Region base. It’s a great start to the year following a successful 2018, which saw 23 successful inward investment projects secured for the region creating 1,500 jobs.”