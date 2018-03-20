Polypipe delivers record trading despite ‘challenging’ backdrop

Polypipe​, one of Europe’s biggest manufacturers of plastic pipe systems,​​ ​reported record trading in 2017 despite a challenging ​trading backdrop.

The Doncaster-based firm said its total revenue was 6.3 per cent higher at £411.7m in 2017.

Martin Payne, the company’s chief executive, said: “Polypipe’s balanced business model, underpinned by the long-term growth drivers of legacy material substitution and continuing legislative tailwinds, has helped produce another record performance in 2017.

“Against the backdrop of a mixed UK construction market performance, continued political and economic uncertainty, and challenges in some overseas markets, Polypipe has delivered strong results in line with our expectations by focusing on its core strategic growth drivers.

“UK construction market performance is likely to remain mixed, but with continued focus on our customers and a balanced exposure to the different sectors within construction, we look forward to another year of progression in 2018.”